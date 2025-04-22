PPP contenders clash amid growing tensions over primary race. April. 22, 2025 08:18. by 이상헌 기자 dapaper@donga.com.

The People Power Party is facing intensifying internal strife ahead of announcing the four candidates who will advance to the next round of its presidential primary on April 22. The clash between anti-impeachment and pro-impeachment factions has escalated into a wave of personal attacks, prompting concerns that the eventual nominee’s general election prospects could be undermined by the bruising primary.



●Hong calls Han a narcissist; Han hits back



Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon carried over their heated exchange from a televised debate the previous night. On April 21, Hong posted on Facebook, calling Han a “narcissist obsessed with his appearance and selfies,” adding that wisdom and insight come from substance, not image.



In a YouTube interview with Channel A, Hong elaborated that his criticism of Han’s “image-driven politics” — including references to height-enhancing shoes, partial wigs and body-shaping garments — was meant as constructive. “I meant to say that anyone trying to succeed with just image politics from the start won’t last long,” he said. “Some people misinterpreted it as sarcasm or ridicule.”



During the debate, Hong asked why Han, who is already tall, would wear height-boosting shoes. Han dismissed the question as “childish.” Although Hong characterized his remarks as advice, many within the party saw it as part of a pattern of negative campaigning.



Han responded by attacking Hong’s political track record. “Unlike others, I have never left the party,” he said, referring to Hong’s 2020 departure from the PPP to run as an independent. He also brought up a past scandal, saying, “I’ve never handed over special activity funds for household use.” The remark referenced Hong’s admission during the 2015 “Sung Wan-jong list” scandal that he had given state funds to his wife for living expenses.



Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Reps. Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo — also seen as top contenders — traded barbs at separate events in Daegu. Ahn criticized Na for launching a presidential bid right after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, despite her earlier calls to dismiss the case.



“That kind of shamelessness is beyond belief,” Ahn said. “She tells me not to mention former President Yoon because it’s inconvenient for her in debates. But even opportunists who swallow what is sweet and spit out what is bitter would not go this far.”



Na responded at a separate press briefing, saying Ahn seemed desperate. “Regardless of whether they opposed or supported the impeachment, everyone must now unite to uphold constitutional values and look to the future,” she said. She also likened Ahn to “a cuckoo that lays eggs in others’ nests.”



A second-term PPP lawmaker expressed concern about the tone of the race. “The primary has become overheated, and the infighting is intensifying,” the lawmaker said. “The next round will be even more fierce, and I worry whether the eventual nominee can unite the party afterward.”



●Leadership urges unity amid fears of split



Amid growing concerns over a conservative split, fueled by speculation surrounding a new “Yoon Again” party and far-right pastor Jun Kwang-hoon’s independent bid, PPP leaders issued warnings against internal division.



Party Secretary General Lee Yang-soo said, “Last week, there was speculation about a new party linked to former President Yoon, and this weekend, a conservative group leader announced his candidacy. Division among our ranks will only help Lee Jae-myung, a four-time convict, become president.”



The PPP leadership has stressed the need for broader conservative unity under a “big tent” strategy. Emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se said at a party meeting, “Those who believe in the constitutional order of the Republic of Korea must unite. The PPP is reopening its doors wide. We welcome those who left and those who joined other parties. We will not dwell on the past.”



