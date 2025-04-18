North Korea, Russia accelerate Tumen bridge project. April. 18, 2025 07:33. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Preparations for a road bridge over the Tumen River, agreed to during a North Korea-Russia summit in June 2024, appear to be gaining momentum. Claims have also emerged that North Korea may send troops not only to Russia’s Kursk region but also to mainland Ukraine, signaling closer military and economic cooperation between the two countries.



“Beyond Parallel,” a North Korea-focused website operated by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, reported that satellite imagery taken in February and March indicates progress at the bridge construction site. A satellite image from Feb. 27 shows trees and shrubs cleared near the Russian side of the proposed bridge, with some terrain leveled.



On the North Korean side, a small ready-mix concrete plant appears to have been installed about 500 meters west of the construction site. A 164-meter-long temporary bridge extending from the Russian side over the frozen Tumen River has also been spotted. The structure is believed to be used for transporting personnel and equipment.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to build the bridge during their June 2024 summit. Once completed, the bridge is expected to accelerate bilateral economic cooperation.



