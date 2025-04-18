Han Duck-soo's 'April dream' starts and ends at Constitutional Court. April. 18, 2025 07:33. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

The once-rising calls within the People Power Party (PPP) to draft Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a presidential candidate are now faltering, shaken by an unexpected Constitutional Court decision. On April 16, the court unanimously accepted an injunction request to suspend Han’s nomination of a Constitutional Court justice, raising constitutional concerns about Han’s authority. Although Han had been seen as a unifying figure for the conservative bloc and even a potential symbol of a “big tent” candidacy, the court’s decision has cast doubt on the legality of his actions. Some in political circles call the episode an “April dream,” saying it began and ended with the Constitutional Court.



According to political sources, on April 17, Han did not publicly comment on the ruling. He is reportedly taking a wait-and-see approach until a final decision is rendered. As of now, he is not considering withdrawing the nomination. However, momentum for his candidacy within the PPP is weakening, with critics arguing that a legitimate candidacy would require democratic justification, which now appears to be in question.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party passed a bill in the National Assembly to amend the Constitutional Court Act. The new legislation would extend the term of justices when successors are not appointed and prohibit an acting president from nominating Constitutional Court justices on behalf of the president.



A National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT, Korea Research, and Hankook Research from April 14 to 16 found that 66 percent of respondents said Han’s presidential bid was “undesirable,” significantly outnumbering those who viewed it favorably. The poll surveyed 1,001 eligible voters aged 18 and older nationwide.



한국어