Genesis previews electric future with SUV, hypercar. April. 17, 2025 07:25. by Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com.

Just three days before the 2025 New York International Auto Show, Genesis revealed two groundbreaking models that showcase its vision for the future.



On April 15 (local time), Genesis introduced the X Gran Equator Concept, an electric off-roader SUV, and the full-scale design model of the GMR-001 hypercar at Genesis House in Manhattan. These vehicles represent the brand’s bold steps toward future mobility and its entry into motorsports.



The X Gran Equator Concept is designed for adventure-seeking drivers, offering stability on both paved roads and rough terrain. "It combines off-road performance with the luxury that Genesis is known for, allowing drivers to experience breathtaking landscapes on their journeys," said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Design Officer and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.



The GMR-001 hypercar, also revealed at the event, marks Genesis' entry into endurance racing. This race car, which will compete in long-distance events starting in 2026, underscores Genesis' commitment to advanced technology and reinforces its image as a luxury brand.



