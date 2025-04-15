Snow and strong winds hit mid-April across Korea. April. 15, 2025 07:43. by 전채은 기자 chan2@donga.com.

Snow, rain, and hail have swept across the country since last weekend, causing temperatures to drop 3 to 8°C below seasonal norms. As a result, many people have pulled out coats and padded jackets again. On April 14, a heavy snow advisory was issued for the mountainous regions of Jeju, while strong wind advisories were in effect for cities like Busan and Ulsan—an unusual bout of spring weather.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, rain began to fall nationwide in the early morning hours, with precipitation recorded between 10 and 20 millimeters. Heavy snow advisories were issued for parts of Gangwon and Jeju's highlands, while strong wind warnings along western and southern coastal areas remained in effect until they were lifted later in the afternoon.



In some areas, rain is expected to continue through the early morning of April 15. Regions experiencing snow or rain may see reduced visibility, icy roads, and black ice. Drivers are advised to maintain safe distances and reduce speed to ensure safety.



The turbulent weather system, caused by a cold low-pressure front from the north, is expected to move out. Starting April 16, Korea will come under the influence of a high-pressure system moving east from the seas south of Jeju. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages, with morning lows forecast between 2°C and 9°C and daytime highs ranging from 17°C to 23°C.



한국어