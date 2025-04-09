KiiiKiii makes a splash with its Gen Z beauty appeal. April. 09, 2025 07:43. by 사지원기자 4g1@donga.com.

“Bean Ladybug, That’s my piercing.”



That’s a lyric from “I DO ME,” the title track from UNCUT GEM, the debut album by five-member girl group KiiiKiii, who made their official debut just last month. The track delivers a bold message about walking your own path confidently, unswayed by outside opinions, and stands out for its quirky, energetic lyrics. A particularly eye-catching scene from the music video — where member Lee Sol sports a real ladybug on her face — prompted online reactions like “fresh” and “adorable.”



In what industry watchers are calling a “rookie showdown” season packed with idol debuts, KiiiKiii is showing remarkable early momentum. They’re the first idol group launched by Starship Entertainment since IVE debuted in December 2021 — a gap of three years and three months. As of April 8, “I DO ME” ranked No. 15 on Melon’s “Top 100” chart, making it the only debut single from a 2024 rookie group to crack the Top 20. On April 5, KiiiKiii also clinched their first win on a major network music show. The music video has surpassed 11 million views on YouTube.



KiiiKiii was planned by Starship Vice President Seo Hyun-joo, the mastermind behind IVE, with hitmaker Ryan Jhun — known for many of IVE’s biggest hits — contributing to the album, including the title track. Still, KiiiKiii carves out a distinct identity. While IVE embraced themes of self-love through glamorous, princess-like fashion, KiiiKiii leans into a concept dubbed “GENZ美 (GenZ Beauty),” a hybrid of “Gen Z” and the Korean word for beauty. It reflects the group’s unfiltered, free-spirited charm — from rebellious lyrics like “I’ll run however I want” to their energetic styling and sound.



Their music, too, is being recognized for its bright, fresh melodies. Pop critic Park Hee-ah said, “It falls under the easy listening genre that the public tends to favor these days, but adds a twist with its playful melodies and unexpected lyrics.” Fellow critic Lim Hee-yoon added, “While rookie group Hearts2Hearts from SM Entertainment didn’t deliver standout hooks, KiiiKiii’s song leans into the kind of melodic drama and structure typical of K-pop dance tracks.” As a group bursting with individuality and charm, KiiiKiii is quickly proving to be a Gen Z voice to watch.



