Ulsan HD FC to earn $1 million for participating in FIFA Club World Cup. March. 28, 2025 07:26. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

As the only Korean team participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, Ulsan HD FC—a professional football club based in Ulsan that competes in K League 1—is expected to earn significant revenue.



FIFA announced the detailed prize money distribution for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on its official website on Thursday. The tournament is set to kick off in the United States on June 15 (local time). FIFA had previously revealed on March 6 that the total prize pool for the competition would be $1 billion.



According to the prize distribution plan announced by FIFA on Thursday, $525 million of the $1 billion total will be allocated as participation fees. Clubs under the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) can receive up to $38.19 million, while teams in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)—of which Ulsan is a member—will receive $9.55 million each in participation fees. For Ulsan, this means entering the tournament with a payout that is 28 times greater than the 500 million won it earned for winning the K League 1 championship.



Ulsan stands to earn even more depending on their performance in the tournament. Each group-stage win will bring in $2 million, while a draw will earn $1 million. They’ll collect an additional $6 million if they win all three group matches. The deeper they advance, the greater the payout: $7.5 million for reaching the Round of 16, $13.125 million for the quarterfinals, $21 million for the semifinals, and $30 million for making it to the final. The team that wins the championship will receive an additional $40 million.



Ulsan is aiming to advance to the Round of 16 in the tournament. Head coach Kim Pan-gon has set his sights on progressing with one win and two draws in the group stage—an outcome that would earn the club an additional $11.5 million if achieved. In Group F, Ulsan will face Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).



“This is the biggest prize fund in FIFA's history,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme, with a target of an additional $250 million being provided to club football across the world.”



