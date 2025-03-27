US DNI: Kim Jong Un has no intention of giving up nuke. March. 27, 2025 07:48. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has assessed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of abandoning nuclear weapons or other strategic arms through negotiations and is prepared to conduct additional nuclear tests at any time. This assessment suggests that the Trump administration views North Korea as unwilling to denuclearize. If the U.S. seeks to resume talks with North Korea, it may prioritize "dialogue first, then negotiations," focusing on freezing nuclear programs and gradual disarmament. President Trump has previously indicated his willingness to reopen dialogue with Kim.



In the "2025 Annual Threat Assessment Report," released on the 24th (local time), the DNI stated that Kim Jong Un perceives strategic weapons as essential to regime security and national pride. The report highlighted North Korea’s advancements, such as the hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBM) launched three times last year, and noted that the country is expanding its nuclear warhead stockpile and improving its ballistic missile technology. The DNI, which oversees major intelligence agencies such as the CIA and FBI, issued this report as the first intelligence assessment since the second Trump administration began. Its findings are expected to significantly influence future U.S. policy toward North Korea.



The report also warned that North Korea maintains biochemical weapon capabilities and could deploy them against the U.S. and its allies through covert attacks during conflicts. It raised concerns about potential provocations near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the West Sea and suggested that Kim might escalate to more lethal “asymmetric activities” if he feels the need to send a stronger message.



Despite these threats, the report highlighted North Korea's internal challenges. It predicted that Kim’s aggressive policies and tight control would further isolate North Korean society and undermine the country's economic viability, making it difficult for the regime to overcome its worsening economic situation.



