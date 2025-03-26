LG to expand US production in response to tariffs. March. 26, 2025 07:45. by 박현익기자 beepark@donga.com.

Speaking to reporters after the annual shareholders’ meeting at LG Twin Tower in Yeouido, Seoul, LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan said on Tuesday, “We have made preparations to produce refrigerators and ovens at our Tennessee washing machine plant.” This is part of LG’s plan to shift production from its Mexican facilities if the U.S. government, under Donald Trump, enforces tariffs on imports from Mexico.



“We are currently carrying out site maintenance and installing temporary structures in the U.S.,” Cho said. “If the tariffs take effect, we are prepared to start production without delay.” LG Electronics currently manufactures refrigerators, televisions, and ovens in Mexico for export to the U.S. and is reviewing its supply chain transition plan in response to the Trump administration’s proposed 25% tariff on Mexican imports.



Regarding recent reports on the potential resumption of operations at LG’s Moscow plant, Cho said that the company is closely monitoring the situation. "Since the war has not yet ended, we are not taking aggressive action," Cho said. "If Russian regulations are lifted, we may resume operations.”



Cho is also scheduled to meet with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday. “The main topic of discussion will be the joint development of an AI agent (assistant),” he said. “It is safe to say that LG Electronics’ chiller (cooling technology) has been confirmed for installation in Microsoft’s new data centers.”



