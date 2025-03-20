Lee Jae-myung warns acting president to 'watch out'. March. 20, 2025 08:05. by 윤다빈 기자, 권구용 기자 empty@donga.com.

Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Chairman Lee Jae-myung, on Wednesday, warned Acting President and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok over his delay in appointing Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, calling it a "flagrant dereliction of duty." Lee further stated, "Anyone among the public can immediately arrest him, so he should be careful." The ruling People Power Party (PPP) criticized Lee’s remarks, calling them a "de facto incitement to terrorism." The PPP declared Lee himself a "criminal in flagrante delicto of sedition" and announced plans for legal action, while even some DPK members viewed Lee’s remarks as imprudent.



● Lee, wearing a bulletproof vest, says Choi should 'watch out'



Lee made his remarks during a DPK leadership meeting in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, his first in-person attendance at such a meeting. Previously, he had abstained from public events, including a DPK leadership meeting on Friday, citing threats of assassination attempts.



Wearing a bulletproof vest due to recent terror threats, Lee veered from his prepared speech, pointing toward the government complex and stating, "It seems that Acting President Choi is working in this building." He continued, "Choi, who claims to be the acting president, is engaging in unconstitutional conduct as if it were routine." He argued that the Constitutional Court Act mandates immediate execution of rulings on unconstitutional matters, which Choi has failed to do. Lee then declared, "From this moment, Choi is a criminal in flagrante delicto for dereliction of duty, and any citizen may arrest him, so he should be careful."



PPP Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong condemned Lee’s remarks in a press conference, likening them to statements made by "Islamic State (IS) terrorists." He accused Lee of illegally inciting terrorism by encouraging his supporters to carry out attacks. "Lee is guilty of criminal intimidation, and by threatening the acting president, he is also in flagrante delicto of sedition," Kwon further stated. He warned that the party would pursue legal measures if Lee continued making such statements about Choi’s arrest or harm.



Leading conservative political figures also aimed at Lee. Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon dismissed Lee’s words as "gangster talk," while Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo said, "Stop trembling and just go to jail." Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min questioned, "Is Lee inciting his radical supporters to arrest the acting president?" Reform Party lawmaker Lee Jun-seok called Lee’s remarks "extremely rude." PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, referencing Lee’s past knife attack incident, mocked him by saying, "He lay on the ground as if he were dead after getting a scratch on his neck." In response, the DPK announced plans to sue Ahn for defamation.



However, even within the DPK, concerns arose that Lee’s remarks had gone too far. A two-term DPK lawmaker commented, "Calling Choi an 'in flagrante delicto criminal' might come across as excessively strong to the public."



● DPK considers impeachment and legal action against Choi



Lee’s remarks signaled the DPK’s heightened pressure on Acting President Choi, hinting at a possible impeachment motion. The party is also reviewing additional legal action against Choi with a complaint signed by all DPK lawmakers. A senior DPK official stated, "Even those who previously advocated caution have reached their limits, and internal anger toward Choi is surging."



Observers believe Lee’s aggressive rhetoric stems from frustration over delays in the Constitutional Court’s ruling on President Yoon Suk Yoel’s impeachment case. During a closed-door DPK leadership meeting, Lee reportedly expressed frustration over the delay, asking, "Why is the Constitutional Court taking so long to issue its decision?" He also inquired whether any of his colleagues had inside information on the court’s deliberations.



Despite mounting opposition pressure, Choi’s office maintained its stance, stating, "Our focus remains on stable governance." During a Cabinet meeting, the government had already decided to defer Ma’s appointment until after the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Prime Minister Han’s impeachment, signaling no intention to yield to DPK demands.



Meanwhile, some government officials raised concerns over Lee’s call for an "in flagrante delicto arrest," suggesting Choi’s security should be reinforced. A presidential security official stated, "We are maintaining a security posture that accounts for various contingencies." However, Choi has reportedly not requested additional protection.



한국어