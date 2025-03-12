100 days after martial law: street politics deepen national divide. March. 12, 2025 08:13. by 안규영, 이상헌 kyu0@donga.com.

One hundred days after the declaration of martial law on December 3, political divisions in South Korea are deepening over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial. On March 11, the opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) launched a full-scale street protest, setting up tents in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, to demand Yoon’s removal from office. Meanwhile, lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), particularly those loyal to Yoon, began a 24-hour relay demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court, calling for the impeachment case to be dismissed. Despite growing public calls for unity and for lawmakers to respect the court’s decision, critics argue that both sides are fueling national division through escalating street politics.



The Democratic Party of Korea, joined by smaller progressive groups like the National Innovation Party, began their sit-in protest in Gwanghwamun, with lawmakers holding nightly rallies and relay speeches. DPK lawmakers Park Soo-hyun, Min Hyung-bae, and Kim Jun-hyuk, alongside Progressive Party lawmaker Yoon Jong-oh, all of whom are advocates of Yoon’s impeachment, began a hunger strike in the protest tent. Meanwhile, DPK legislators Park Hong-bae, Kim Moon-soo, and Jeon Jin-sook shaved their heads in front of the National Assembly in a symbolic act of defiance. On March 12, the entire DPK caucus plans to march from Yeouido to Gwanghwamun. “We will do whatever it takes to defend democracy,” said DPK floor leader Park Chan-dae.



In response, pro-Yoon lawmakers from the PPP staged their relay protest outside the Constitutional Court. “Dismissing the impeachment is the only way to restore normalcy and rebuild the nation’s legal order,” said PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyeon. Legislators Kim Seon-kyo, Park Dae-chul, and Jang Dong-hyeok also vowed to join the demonstrations.



The heightened street demonstrations come as the Constitutional Court prepares to deliver its ruling, with speculation mounting that Yoon’s release could influence the verdict. Rival protests erupted across Seoul. Conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon’s group began occupying three road lanes near Anguk Station to stage an overnight anti-impeachment vigil starting Monday. Meanwhile, pro-impeachment groups continued hunger strikes and overnight protests in Gwanghwamun. The conflict has spread to university campuses, where students clashed over their polarized stances on impeachment.



“The nation is already deeply divided, and political leaders are only adding fuel to the fire,” said Um Ki-hong, a professor at Kyungpook National University. Lee Joon-han, a political science professor at Incheon National University, warned that lawmakers should leave the trial to the judiciary and refocus on their duty to public welfare.



