Prosecutor General defies resignation, faces impeachment push. March. 11, 2025 07:38. by 이지운 기자, 허동준 기자 easy@donga.com.

Tensions escalated between the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and Prosecutor General Sim Woo-jung on Monday over the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol. After Sim rejected calls for his resignation, the opposition announced plans to introduce an impeachment motion as early as this week. If the National Assembly approves the motion, it will mark the 30th impeachment case under the Yoon administration.



Speaking to reporters on his way to work, Sim defended his decision not to appeal the court’s ruling to release President Yoon, stating, “I made the decision based on a thorough review of opinions from the investigative team and senior prosecutors, following the principle of due process. I do not believe that adhering to due process constitutes grounds for resignation or impeachment.” When asked about the Democratic Party of Korea’s impeachment warning, he responded, “Impeachment is within the National Assembly’s authority, and if the process moves forward, I will respond accordingly.”



The Democratic Party strongly criticized Sim’s stance, accusing him of giving Yoon preferential treatment. At a party leadership meeting, DPK Chairman Lee Jae-myung said, “The prosecution, which should be the last safeguard of law and order, has freed a treasonous mastermind through legal trickery. I don’t understand why the prosecution is so lenient toward Yoon—perhaps because they are in this together.” Floor leader Park Chan-dae also signaled the possibility of impeachment, saying at an emergency party meeting, “The official responsible for releasing a coup leader and aiding in the destruction of evidence and escape now claims he did nothing wrong. We will hold him accountable, not just through criminal complaints but also through impeachment.” Later that day, the DPK and four other opposition parties filed a complaint against Sim with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), accusing him of abuse of power.



While the party leadership has not yet confirmed the exact timing of an impeachment motion, calls for stronger action have been growing within the opposition camp.



A DPK official indicated that the motion could be introduced in the National Assembly’s plenary session scheduled for March 13. Once an impeachment motion is submitted, it must be voted on within 24 to 72 hours, requiring a majority of at least 151 votes to pass. If the motion moves forward, it would mark the first impeachment of a prosecutor general in 24 years, since 2001.



The ruling People Power Party (PPP) condemned the opposition’s impeachment efforts, calling them “revenge-driven obstruction” and “impeachment addiction.” PPP Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong accused the Democratic Party of attempting to remove Sim simply because he refused to take “unconstitutional action” by appealing Yoon’s release. “Prosecutor General Sim should stand firm against these impeachment threats and uphold his honor,” Kwon said at a party emergency meeting.



