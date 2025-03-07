Chris Hemsworth makes surprise visit to S. Korea. March. 07, 2025 07:39. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the “Avengers” series, recently revealed photos from his visit to South Korea.



On Thursday, Hemsworth posted several photos on his social media, introducing them as behind-the-scenes shots from filming his upcoming documentary series “Limitless Season 2.” “South Korea exceeded my expectations,” he wrote. This season has been an incredible global journey seeking knowledge about health, longevity, and well-being.”



In the released photos, Hemsworth is seen practicing boxing with broadcaster and former MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun. Other images show him Korean wrestling (ssireum) with South Korean soldiers in military uniform and walking through the streets of South Korea.



“Limitless” is a Disney+ original documentary series that follows Hemsworth as he challenges himself with extreme tasks to learn new ways of living. Directed and produced by Darren Aronofsky, who produced Black Swan, the series' first season was released in 2022.



