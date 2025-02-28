Man City's Haaland scores 20th Premier League goal of season. February. 28, 2025 08:22. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Erling Haaland, the "monster striker" of Manchester City, has reached the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season in the English Premier League (EPL).



On February 27, Haaland netted the game-winning goal in a 1-0 away game against Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL’s 27th round of the 2024-2025 season. Manchester City, which had lost 2-0 to league leaders Liverpool (67 points) three days earlier, bounced back with the win. With 47 points (14 wins, five draws, eight losses), City moved into fourth place, securing a potential UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Tottenham, failing to extend their winning streak to four, remained in 13th place with 33 points.



Haaland struck in the 12th minute, finding the net with a left-footed shot from inside the penalty box. Chasing his third straight EPL Golden Boot, he closed the gap to league top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (25 goals) to five. Haaland had previously won the Golden Boot in both his debut 2022-2023 season (36 goals) and the 2023-2024 season (27 goals), leading City to league titles.



Despite dominating 55% of possession and taking 11 shots, Tottenham failed to convert their chances. Captain Son Heung-min came on as a substitute in the 67th minute and registered one shot on target but could not add to the scoresheet.



