Makeup use among elementary school students raises concerns. February. 26, 2025 07:24. by Sung-Min Park min@donga.com.

According to a recent survey, one in 10 elementary school students in South Korea is now using color cosmetics such as lipstick. Fifth graders were found to be the most common age group to start wearing makeup. Experts point to the increasing societal emphasis on physical appearance and the influence of online content, such as “kids' makeup” tutorials, as key factors contributing to this growing trend.



According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, a survey conducted between May and November 2024 among 13,952 students—9,274 elementary and 4,678 secondary school students—revealed that 11.1% (1,025) of elementary school students reported using color cosmetics. Among secondary school students, the percentage was significantly higher at 25.6% (1,196).



The survey found that 32.1% of fifth graders had already started using makeup, marking the highest percentage among elementary school students. Of the 1,025 elementary school students who reported using color cosmetics, 36 (3.5%) said they first used them in kindergarten, while 177 (17.3%) began applying makeup between first and third grade.



Online platforms such as YouTube have played a significant role in promoting this trend. Content featuring kindergarteners applying makeup or elementary school students showcasing beauty routines has become increasingly popular. While some users express concerns about potential skin problems caused by early makeup use, many teenage viewers admire these young influencers and express a desire to learn makeup techniques themselves. The survey revealed that 38.9% of elementary school students obtain beauty-related information primarily from YouTube and Instagram.



Experts warn that applying makeup at an early age may lead to skin problems. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety cautioned that color cosmetics can clog pores, recommending that young students avoid using them whenever possible. If makeup is used, thorough cleansing is essential to prevent skin issues. Additionally, the ministry advised against sharing cosmetic products with friends due to the risk of contamination. Authorities also raised concerns over the safety of cosmetics purchased from overseas platforms such as AliExpress and Temu. The ministry reported that some imported products contained lead and nickel levels exceeding safety standards, urging consumers to exercise caution when buying beauty products from international retailers.



