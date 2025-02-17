Stoke City's Bae Jun-ho scores his first goal of the season in the “Korean Derby”. February. 17, 2025 07:40. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

Stoke City's Bae Jun-ho (22) scored his first goal of the season in the “Korean Derby” against Swansea City's Eom Ji-sung (23) in the English Football League Championship (2nd Division).



Bae Jun-ho scored the decisive goal in the 28th minute of Stoke City's 1-1 draw against Swansea City during the 33rd round of the 2024-2025 English Football League Championship on Sunday at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England. He capitalized on a free-kick, striking the ball into the net with his right foot after two opposing defenders failed to clear it. It was Bae’s first goal of the league season, adding to his tally of five assists.



Football stats site FotMob gave Bae, who played the full 90 minutes, an 8.3 rating—the highest of any player on either side of the pitch. “I'm happy to score a goal finally. I've always wanted to score a goal for the team and the fans,” Bae said on Stoke City's social media accounts. With the 3-1 victory, Stoke City remained in 19th place with eight wins, 11 draws, and 13 losses. Eom, who played 89 minutes, attempted two shots but could not contribute any offensive points.



