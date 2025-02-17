Director Bong’s new film Mickey 17 premiered. February. 17, 2025 07:39. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

Media reactions to Director Bong Joon-ho's film 'Mickey 17' are pouring in after the film's release in London on Feb 13 (local time) and at the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany on the 15.



Most of the reviews were favorable. The British Daily Independent described the film as “anti-capitalist, absurdist, and cruel yet strangely life-affirming.” Indie Wire, an American film media outlet, remarked that the film combines the strengths of Snowpiercer (2013) and Okja (2017).” IMDB praised the film, saying, "Director Bong had presented another masterpiece.” The freshness index of critics on the American movie rating site ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ is high at 85% as of Feb 16.



There are also views that the movie fell short of expectations. The British Daily Guardian called it “a baggy and sometimes loose film whose narrative tendons are a bit slack sometimes.” BBC said that it was a serious disappointment. Some have expressed the opinion that the dictator "Marshal" (played by Mark Ruffalo) in the film reminds them of U.S. President Donald Trump. “The Trump-like cynical expression and the red baseball caps worn by the pioneers are an obvious giveaway,” said Hollywood Reporter.



