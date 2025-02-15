Kim Yeon-koung to retire — Will she finish as a champion?. February. 15, 2025 07:17. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung (37, Heungkuk Life Insurance) has announced that she will retire at the end of this season, closing the chapter on her legendary career.



Kim confirmed her decision after Heungkuk Life’s home match against GS Caltex in the V-League on Wednesday at Incheon Samsan World Gymnasium: “Regardless of our final standing, I have decided to retire at the end of this season.” She added, “I’ve given this a lot of thought and believe now is the right time. I want to wrap up my volleyball career properly and move on to the next stage of my life.”



Kim has been weighing retirement for the past two seasons. She initially planned to step away last year but extended her career after encouragement from family and those around her. While many speculated that her drive for a championship kept her in the game, she admitted that her desire to bid farewell to her fans properly was a stronger motivation.



As she prepares for life after volleyball, Kim is considering coaching, sports administration, and broadcasting roles. She is also studying in the Department of Lifelong Physical Education at Korea National Open University. Last year, she launched the KYK Foundation, a charity organization named after her.



With Kim’s retirement now official, the pressure is on Heungkuk Life to send her off on a high note. The team has finished as runner-up in the past two seasons despite making it to the championship finals. Kim, who led Heungkuk Life to a championship in her debut 2005–06 season while sweeping the league’s Rookie of the Year, Regular Season MVP, and Championship MVP honors—a feat unmatched in V-League history—now faces her final campaign. All eyes will be on how she bids farewell to the sport.



한국어