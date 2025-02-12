KingoBio: Leading the Next Generation of Bio Research with NGS Cleanup Beads. February. 12, 2025 14:49. . (source=KingoBio)





The bio industry is a cornerstone of innovation, driving progress in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge research. Among its critical processes, DNA purification technology is indispensable for genetic analysis and bio research, directly impacting the accuracy and reliability of results. However, traditional methods frequently present challenges, such as high costs and limited efficiency, creating hurdles for researchers.



[KingoBio is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED (Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development) and organized and operated by SCCEI (Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).]



Founded to address these challenges, KingoBio introduces its next-generation DNA purification technology, NGS Cleanup Beads, which is transforming bio research by enhancing both efficiency and affordability.



In this interview, we explore KingoBio’s founding story, its core technologies, and its vision for the future of the bio industry.



What inspired you to enter the bio industry, and what led to the founding of KingoBio? What is your vision for the company?

Background and Experience

From 2016 to 2021, I pursued my master’s and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering at Sungkyunkwan University, where I focused on developing preprocessing systems for early disease diagnosis, particularly biomarker enrichment technologies. During my research, I worked extensively with magnetic bead-based platform technologies and participated in various Korean government R&D projects, which allowed me to build strong technical expertise. As a result, I was able to publish 11 SCI-indexed papers and secure several intellectual property (IP) rights related to my research.





Identifying Challenges in DNA Purification and the Birth of KingoBio

In 2017, I had the opportunity to participate in the I-Corps Program, hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT in Korea. This program, designed to help researchers commercialize lab technologies, introduced me to the world of startups and business model development. Through this experience, I recognized significant technical limitations in sample preparation processes, particularly in DNA purification.

Determined to address these challenges, I founded KingoBio in June 2018 while still pursuing my Ph.D. Accurate disease diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective treatment and prevention. With KingoBio’s technology, I aim to enable faster and more precise diagnostic testing, allowing for the early detection of diseases that are currently difficult to identify. Ultimately, my vision is to create a world where more people can live healthier lives through advanced biotechnology.





Can you describe the technical foundation of your flagship product, GraBeads®-NCB, and explain how it stands apart from traditional DNA purification methods? Also, who are your primary target customers?

GraBeads®-NCB, our flagship product, is an advanced solution designed for NGS workflows. At its core, it uses magnetic bead technology to isolate and purify DNA fragments with exceptional precision. The beads feature a functionalized surface that binds tightly to DNA, ensuring efficient separation in high-salt solutions using magnets.

Unlike traditional silica column methods, GraBeads®-NCB offers three key advantages:

1. Efficiency: A streamlined magnetic process significantly reduces turnaround time and supports automation, making it ideal for high-throughput operations.

2. Precision: The ability to isolate DNA fragments of specific sizes ensures consistent results, enhancing workflow reproducibility.

3. Cost-effectiveness: Automation-ready design makes the technology an economical choice for larger labs and enterprises.



Our product caters to a wide range of customers, including genomics and molecular biology labs, pharmaceutical companies engaged in NGS-based drug discovery, and startups developing diagnostic kits. As NGS continues to become the gold standard in areas like cancer diagnosis, prenatal testing, and environmental research, GraBeads®-NCB provides a scalable solution that bridges research and commercial applications seamlessly.



What are the competitive advantages of KingoBio's GraBeads®-NCB, and how doeㅇs the magnetic nanoparticle technology enhance their performance?

The foundation of our innovation lies in magnetic nanoparticles, which deliver a magnetic force 10 times stronger than traditional technologies. This robust magnetic capability ensures efficient separation, even for trace biomarkers, while maintaining high DNA recovery rates from minimal samples.



We designed our product with researchers in mind, addressing common pain points like high costs and long turnaround times. For example, GraBeads®-NCB reduces sample processing time by 30%, allowing researchers to achieve faster, more reliable results.



In direct performance tests with competing products, our GraBeads®-NCB demonstrated an average DNA recovery increase of 50%, underscoring their superior efficiency and reproducibility. Furthermore, seamless compatibility with leading kits such as Illumina ensures that researchers can integrate our product into existing workflows without disruption.



By tackling long-standing challenges—such as storage limitations, low DNA recovery rates, and inefficient workflows—KingoBio has set a new industry standard, helping researchers overcome barriers to innovation.





Please tell us about the major projects KingoBio is currently working on, their progress and specific outcomes, and any organizations or companies you are collaborating with.

We’re currently focused on the final performance evaluations of GraBeads®-NCB, ensuring the product’s stability and reliability ahead of launch. In parallel, we’re exploring its application in cutting-edge diagnostics, such as detecting cancer-related biomarkers like circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using antibody-immobilized magnetic nanoparticles.



Collaboration is integral to our approach. We’re partnering with top-tier institutions such as Seoul National University College of Medicine and the Korea Biotechnology Institute to enhance the precision of our technology. Additionally, we’re working with companies like PHICS to validate the product’s performance in real-world NGS applications.



Globally, we’re establishing partnerships in key markets, including Silicon Valley and Singapore, to gather performance data and prepare for international commercialization. By collaborating with accelerators and regional distributors, we aim to build a strong presence in global markets.





What has been the market response and customer feedback to your NGS Cleanup Beads, and do you have any additional products in the pipeline or plans for global expansion?

The response to our GraBeads®-NCB has been overwhelmingly positive. Researchers have highlighted the product’s strong magnetic force, which reduces experiment time while minimizing DNA loss. High recovery rates and reproducibility have been particularly praised for enhancing the accuracy of their workflows. Compatibility tests with leading kits like Illumina further validated our product’s superior performance, showing significantly higher recovery rates compared to competitors.



We’re also expanding our product portfolio. Beyond GraBeads®-NCB, we’ve launched automated nucleic acid extraction devices and kits, and we’re actively developing early cancer detection technologies based on magnetic nanoparticles. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce new biomarker screening solutions for antigens, proteins, and cells, extending our reach into both diagnostics and therapeutics.



On the global stage, our position continues to strengthen. With robust partnerships in regions like Silicon Valley, we’re building credibility through joint research and accumulating performance data to establish trust in international markets. By combining technological innovation with global collaboration, we’re paving the way to become a leader in bio research and diagnostics worldwide.





How is KingoBio’s technology driving innovation in the bio industry, and what is the company’s ultimate goal in the market?

Driving Innovation: Faster and More Efficient DNA Purification Technology

In bio research and diagnostics, DNA purification is a crucial step. However, traditional methods are often costly, time-consuming, and prone to inconsistencies, making research and diagnostic processes less efficient. To address these challenges, KingoBio has developed its next-generation GraBeads®-NCB.

Our technology provides higher purity and yield while offering a faster and more user-friendly solution. This enables researchers to obtain more accurate and reliable sequencing data, ultimately improving research efficiency. KingoBio’s innovation is expected to play a vital role in fields such as medical diagnostics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and agricultural genomics.



KingoBio’s Ultimate Goal: Expanding Accessibility to Bio Research and enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately improving patient outcomes

Our vision extends beyond simply developing efficient technologies. Our ultimate goal is democratizing access to NGS technology and ensure that more people benefit from precision diagnostics and personalized treatments.

Currently, NGS technology is primarily utilized by large research institutions and hospitals due to its high costs and complexity. KingoBio aims to bridge this gap by offering an affordable and efficient DNA purification solution, allowing smaller research labs and medical institutions to conduct genomic analysis with ease. By doing so, we hope to enable early and accurate disease detection, ultimately contributing to saving more lives.



