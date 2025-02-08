Prosecutors clear Kim Jung-sook of allegations. February. 08, 2025 07:28. by 여근호 기자 yeoroot@donga.com.

Prosecutors have dismissed allegations against former First Lady Kim Jung-sook regarding her trip to the Taj Mahal and the personal possession of a Chanel jacket during a visit to France. However, they will continue investigating claims that special activity funds were misused to cover clothing expenses.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office announced on Friday that after interviewing multiple individuals and reviewing evidence, they found no legal violations and decided not to indict Kim. The prosecution had previously conducted a written investigation into her last month.



Kim was accused of abusing her authority when she traveled to the Taj Mahal in November 2018 without then-President Moon Jae-in while using a presidential aircraft and bringing along an acquaintance. Prosecutors also investigated whether 3.4 billion won in emergency funds allocated for the trip resulted in losses to the national treasury.



However, prosecutors ruled that her visit was an official engagement, not a private leisure trip. They also clarified that under Air Force regulations, a presidential aircraft is not exclusively reserved for the president, and Kim’s use of it followed proper procedures. The budget allocation was also handled according to protocol, and her Taj Mahal tour was arranged at the request of Indian authorities as part of an official schedule.



Regarding the Chanel jacket with a Korean alphabet pattern, which Kim wore during her 2018 visit to France, prosecutors stated that there was no evidence she personally kept it or that government funds were used to acquire it. Instead, they confirmed that the Blue House declined Chanel’s offer to gift the jacket and arranged for it to be donated to the National Hangeul Museum.



Additionally, prosecutors dismissed other allegations, including claims that Kim misused her authority to arrange private swimming lessons through security personnel or host luncheons with corporate executives. However, they will continue investigating whether she misused special activity funds for personal expenses, including clothing purchases.



