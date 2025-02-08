Former military commanders reportedly ordered to investigate election fraud. February. 08, 2025 07:24. by 유성열 기자 koo@donga.com.

Former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyeong and former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won reportedly instructed personnel from the Defense Counterintelligence Command and the Korea Defense Intelligence Command to verify YouTube videos alleging election fraud ahead of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration. Military officials testified to the prosecution that they had reported the election fraud allegations as false, but the two commanders continued to pressure them to verify the claims, causing significant stress.



The prosecution is investigating whether President Yoon Suk Yeol provided the videos to the two commanders and ordered verification to justify the imposition of martial law.



According to legal sources on Friday, the Special Investigation Headquarters for Martial Law has obtained testimony from Counterintelligence Command officials, saying, "Former Commander Yeo repeatedly sent videos from far-right YouTubers alleging election fraud between August and October last year and ordered their verification."



