ROK Navy Task Fleet Command launched to counter NK’s nuclear threats. February. 03, 2025 09:08. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command, a core unit of the maritime three-axis system against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, was launched on Sunday at the Jeju base.



“Unlike the Republic of Korea Navy's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Fleets, which have jurisdiction over the East, West, and South Seas, the Task Fleet is a maneuver unit that carries out assigned missions in the necessary waters according to its mission and role,” the Navy said on Sunday.



The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet operates 13 key vessels, including three Aegis-equipped ships of the ROKS Sejong the Great-class (7,600-ton), which are the first to detect and track North Korea's ballistic missiles using radar, and six destroyers, including ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin. The number of key ships will increase to 14 when the first of the new 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great-class destroyers is deployed for operations later this year.



“The Task Fleet is a symbol of strong combat power, capable of detecting surface, underwater, and aerial targets at long range at an early stage and striking them with anti-ship, anti-air, anti-submarine, and ground-attack weapons based on its superior operational capabilities,” the Navy said.



“The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet is a force that protects the sovereignty, maritime rights, and interests of the Republic of Korea wherever it is needed,” said Commander Kim In-ho, the first commander of the Korea Navy Task Fleet. “It will ensure victory with overwhelming force in the event of an emergency.”



