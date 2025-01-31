US Commerce Secretary nominee signals aggressive trade policy. January. 31, 2025 07:29. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, adopted a hardline stance on trade during his Senate confirmation hearing. He accused U.S. allies of "taking advantage of our good nature" and advocated for tariffs as a tool to restore "reciprocity, fairness, and respect."



Lutnick singled out South Korea’s home appliance industry and Japan’s steel sector, claiming they have exploited the U.S. market. “It’s time to bring the foundation of manufacturing back to the U.S.,” he declared. His comments indicate that in addition to China, Mexico, and Canada, which have already been flagged for potential tariffs, South Korea and Japan—both of which run significant trade surpluses with the U.S.—could also face increased trade restrictions.



The nominee also took aim at the European Union, criticizing what he described as unfair barriers to American exports. “The fact that we Americans cannot sell an American car in Europe is just wrong, and it needs to be fixed,” Lutnick said. “They are taking advantage of us, they are disrespecting us, and I would like to see that end.” If confirmed, Lutnick would oversee U.S. trade and tariff policy as head of the Commerce Department, which has the power to conduct Section 232 investigations. This mechanism allows the imposition of high tariffs on imports deemed a national security threat. Lutnick is also known as a strong advocate for higher tariffs.



한국어