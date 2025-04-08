S. Korea’s early presidential election set for June 3. April. 08, 2025 07:21. by 고도예 기자, 김민지 기자 yea@donga.com.

South Korea’s 21st presidential election, prompted by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been officially scheduled for June 3, according to government sources.



Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to formally approve and announce the election date during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning. The government also plans to designate the election day as a temporary public holiday.



Under the Constitution and the Public Official Election Act, a presidential election must be held within 60 days of a president’s removal from office, with the official date announced at least 50 days in advance. When former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, then-acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn set the election date for May 9—exactly 60 days later.



The winner of the upcoming election will assume office immediately on June 4, the day after the vote is confirmed. No presidential transition committee will be formed, in line with procedures for early elections.



한국어