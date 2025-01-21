Mapsea Secures CES 2025 Innovation Award: Expanding Global Sales and Capturing Large-Scale Investments. January. 21, 2025 10:41. (munch@itdonga.com). Mapsea, a pioneering marine big data company led by CEO Jisoo Kim and Capt. Hongrai Cho, made waves at CES 2025 by winning the prestigious Innovation Award in the Smart City category. Held in Las Vegas, the world’s largest electronics and IT event highlighted Mapsea's groundbreaking contributions to maritime technology, cementing its position as a global leader in the industry.



Busan Mayor and Mapsea CEO Jisoo Kim captured together celebrating the CES 2025 Innovation Award / source = Mapsea





At CES 2025, Mapsea garnered unprecedented attention from over 150 maritime and IT professionals spanning 11 countries. This record engagement has sparked discussions on major global investments, estimated at 1 billion KRW in revenue potential, as well as new R&D collaborations with international stakeholders. The recognition at CES has firmly positioned Mapsea as a central player in the future of maritime innovation.



Mapsea's award-winning solutions, 'mapsea NAVIGATION' and 'mapsea CONNECT,' provide cutting-edge real-time monitoring systems for land and sea operations. Leveraging data from over 700,000 vessels, official electronic charts, and real-time weather updates, these tools enhance safe navigation, piloting, route optimization, and Just-in-Time Arrival. The company's ETS platform integrates navigation data with MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, Verification) to financial consulting, streamlining operations and reducing carbon emissions.

In a recent domestic presentation at CCEI/Seoul, Mapsea showcased its advanced maritime monitoring solutions, drawing significant interest from the Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO). Discussions are underway to implement the 'mapsea CONNECT' solution for monitoring KAMCO-funded vessels within the year.



Building on its strong foundation in the Korean market, with collaborations involving Incheon Port Authority, the Incheon Pilots’ Association, and Korea Maritime and Ocean University, Mapsea also emerged as a finalist and was honored with the AWS AI Award in the PIER71™ Smart Port Challenge 2024 in Singapore, further solidifying its reputation as an innovative leader in the ASEAN maritime market while strengthening international partnerships with key organizations such as RightShip and CIRM.



With over 60 years of maritime expertise, “mapsea” continues to drive the industry's future through digitization, decarbonization, and groundbreaking innovation.



By Moon Kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)