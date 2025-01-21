Trump embarks on his second term with MAGA focus. January. 21, 2025 08:20. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

"I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country," U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vowed on Sunday (local time). “Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity, and pride.”



He has declared his intention to use executive orders, which allow him to implement policies without going through the congressional legislative process, in large numbers since his inauguration. Trump has vowed to move quickly to fulfill his promises, including deporting illegal immigrants and dismantling the deep state. The “America First” agenda characterized his first term in office seven years ago, and he is expected to pursue major policies even more aggressively in his second term. Some interpret this as a declaration of “expansionism” by the president-elect, who has recently made several remarks raising concerns about the sovereignty of U.S. allies, including Canada, Panama, and Denmark (regarding Greenland).



“We are going to end the control of the failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington and the failed administration,” Trump said at a MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally in Washington to celebrate his election victory. His remarks reflect his populism, aimed at securing popularity with the public by attacking existing institutions. “As of today, power transfers from Washington to the people,” President Trump said in his inaugural address during his first term in 2017.



“Every radical, foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office. Tomorrow, you will see historic executive orders,” President Trump said amid expectations that he would issue 100–200 executive orders immediately after his inauguration. “Somebody said yesterday, ‘Don’t sign so many in one day; let’s do it over weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell … no, we’re doing them tomorrow.’ Don’t worry, there’s a lot more to sign. We’re not going to stop.”



한국어