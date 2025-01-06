Featuring Revolutionizing Brand Content Recycling with AI Technology, Fliption Partners with U.S. Production Studio for PoC to Expand into North American Market. January. 06, 2025 17:18. . (source=Fliption)





Fliption Inc. (hereafter Fliption) has taken a significant step toward global expansion by opening an office in New York. The company recently participated in the ‘Shopify NY’ exhibition and hosted a seminar to showcase its innovative content recycling solutions, fostering collaboration with e-commerce brands and production studios.



Starting in 2025, Fliption will conduct a Proof of Concept (PoC) with a leading U.S. fashion e-commerce brand (Company V) and its partner production studio (Company T). This collaboration marks the company’s official entry into the North American market and beyond.



Fliption is a startup leveraging generative AI technology to address the issue of dormant, outdated content within e-commerce brands. By providing a cutting-edge service, Fliption enables brands to “recycle” their existing content. The AI technology can modify poses, faces, and even products in existing images, significantly reducing the need for new photoshoots. This solution is particularly beneficial for creating product detail and listing pages, allowing brands to save substantial time and resources.



David, who operates a production studio in the U.S., shared his insights: “When brands have high-volume requests, extended shoot schedules can impact their revenue. With Fliption’s technology, we can repurpose existing content to quickly deliver assets to brands without additional shoots. The potential is immense.”



In addition to photos, Fliption’s service is expected to help brands reduce costs on video content production. The company reports that around five clients are already using its facial synthesis technology to diversify short-form social media content. Fliption plans to further innovate by transforming photo content into videos and modifying elements within video content to provide a wide range of creative options for brands.



Headquartered in Delaware, Fliption is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation). Fliption aims to refine its AI image recycling services through PoC projects with U.S. e-commerce brands and production studios by 2025. The company’s vision is to revolutionize the entire content creation process, establishing itself as a leading fashion software provider.



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)