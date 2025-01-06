Man City secures 2 consecutive wins with Haaland leading the charge. January. 06, 2025 08:05. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

Manchester City (Man City) secured their second consecutive victory in the English Premier League (EPL), powered by multiple goals from their "monster striker," Erling Haaland. On Sunday, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Man City achieved a commanding 4-1 home victory against West Ham in the 20th round of the 2024–2025 EPL season. Man City took an early lead in the 10th minute with an own goal by the opponent. Haaland then solidified the win with two goals in the 42nd minute of the first half and the 10th minute of the second half, both assisted by Savinho. Haaland scored with a header and a left-footed strike to find the back of the net.



Aiming for their fifth consecutive EPL title, Man City has remained unbeaten in their last three league matches (two wins, one draw). Earlier in the season, they stormed to the top with a nine-match unbeaten streak but dropped to seventh place after recording six losses in eight games (one win, one draw) from rounds 10 to 17. The BBC noted, "Consecutive wins for the first time since October. Scoring four goals in a Premier League game for the first time since August. Erling Haaland's first league double since September." With his 15th and 16th goals of the season, Haaland is now just one goal behind Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, the league's top scorer.



Man City remains in 6th place with 10 wins, four draws, and six losses (34 points). Pep Guardiola, the manager of Man City, remarked, "Of course, there are many positives, but we have not yet reached our standard. This is not the familiar Man City that fans are used to seeing."



