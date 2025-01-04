Ryu Hyun-jin kicks off new season with Hanwha Mini Camp. January. 04, 2025 07:53. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

"This video is liked by Hwang Jun-seo's parents."



Ryu Hyun-jin of the Hanwha Eagles has begun preparations for the upcoming baseball season by hosting a "mini camp" in Onikawa, Japan, starting Wednesday. Joining him are seven younger teammates, including 20-year-old rookie pitcher Hwang Jun-seo. Ryu covers part of their living expenses and provides plenty of food to fuel their training. On Thursday, Ryu’s management company, 99 Corporation, shared a video on Instagram of the players enjoying a meal at a teppanyaki restaurant, captioned "Hwang Jun-seo's weight-gain project."



Hwang, a left-handed pitcher and the first overall pick in the 2024 rookie draft, made an impressive professional debut with Hanwha. On March 31, 2024, during a home game in Daejeon, he pitched five solid innings, allowing only one run. His performance earned him the first debut win by a Hanwha pitcher in 18 years, following Ryu’s debut victory in 2006.



Despite his early success, Hwang quickly picked up the nickname "the next Kim Kwang-hyun" instead of "the next Ryu Hyun-jin," mainly due to his slender build. His physical condition raised concerns last season when his fastball velocity dropped from an average of 141 km/h in April to 138 km/h by May. The percentage of pitches over 145 km/h also declined sharply, from 10% in April to just 1% by May. No one was more concerned than Ryu, who said, "Some players gain weight during the season, while others lose a lot—Jun-seo is the latter. He needs to eat well and put on some weight to maintain his strength and velocity." True to his word, Ryu loaded Hwang’s plate with steak and shrimp on the first day of camp, encouraging him to eat as much as possible. Ryu, who weighed 98 kg at the start of his career, credited his own professional success to gaining weight and building strength over the years.



