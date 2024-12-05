Cubist Leads Global K-Beauty Expansion with AI-Driven Aesthetic Solutions. December. 05, 2024 16:58. (munch@itdonga.com). Cubist is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



Cubist Co., Ltd., under the leadership of CEO Oh Young-woo, is gaining attention domestically and internationally for its AI-driven aesthetic solutions aimed at globalizing K-Beauty. Notably, the company achieved exceptional results by participating in the K-Startup Center (KSC) program, an initiative by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and hosted by Penn Ventures Korea. Held in Sweden, the program spotlighted Cubist’s efforts in “localizing K-Beauty and digitally tailoring AI-based aesthetic solutions,” earning high praise from industry experts.





AI-Powered, Personalized Medical-Grade Solutions

Cubist’s primary focus is to transcend traditional skincare classification systems by offering personalized, medical-grade solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). To achieve this, the company participated in Sweden’s accelerator program, advancing the development of globally customized AI systems. Collaborating with seven Nordic biotech firms for business model consulting, Cubist validated the commercial potential of its products, laying the groundwork for global market entry.



Global Networking and Strategic Partnerships

During the program, Cubist also attended major international trade fairs, including COSMOPROF Bangkok 2023 and Beauty World Middle East in Dubai. Engaging with over 300 buyers, the company successfully secured partnerships with firms from five countries: Russia, the Netherlands, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Sweden. These alliances mark significant strides in expanding K-Beauty’s global footprint.



Next-Generation Technology and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Cubist plans to complete and test its AI-powered skin aging diagnostic solution. This innovation integrates an AI server with a tablet-based app, providing users with a seamless and efficient system for personalized skincare. By merging K-Beauty with advanced technology, the company aims to deliver transformative services to the global market.



KSC Program Selection and U.S. Expansion in 2024

Following its outstanding performance in the 2023 KSC program, Cubist has been selected for the 2024 continuation program. Originally slated to take place in Israel, the program will now be held in the United States. This opportunity will enable Cubist to broaden its global network and further expand its AI-driven skincare solutions into the world’s largest markets.

Cubist is not only redefining the possibilities of K-Beauty but also amplifying its influence on the global stage with innovative aesthetic solutions powered by cutting-edge AI technology.



By Moon-kyoo. LEE(munch@itdonga.com)