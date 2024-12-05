Lighthizer unlikely to return for Trump’s second term. December. 05, 2024 07:38. by 김윤진 기자 kyj@donga.com.

Robert Lighthizer, the ‘architect of protectionism’ who served as U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in President Donald Trump's first term in office, will less likely serve in the second, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday. According to the business daily, Lighthizer had hoped for a senior economic role in the next administration, but lost out to ‘Wall Street financiers,’ including Treasury Secretary-designate Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary-designate Howard Lutnick. For a time, watchers speculated that Lighthizer could be nominated again to head the USTR, but he reportedly declined the position.



A trade lawyer for more than 30 years, Lighthizer was instrumental in shaping Trump's tariff-oriented protectionist policies during the first administration. He led the U.S.-China trade war and played a key role in creating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump emphasizing a strong tariff and protectionist stance, some believe that the removal of Lighthizer, who spearheaded the effort, could cause related policies to lose momentum. “Lighthizer is a seasoned negotiator with an encyclopedic knowledge of trade law,” the WSJ said. ”His absence could hamper Trump's ambitions in a second administration.”



