Trump warns 'hell to pay' if hostages in Gaza aren't freed. December. 04, 2024 08:41. by 이기욱 기자 71wook@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Monday, which has been detaining Israeli civilians since Oct. 7, 2023, declaring, “If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.“



The statement came two days after Hamas released a video featuring Ethan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American hostage who has been held captive for over 420 days. In the video, Alexander pleaded for his release.



“All talk, and no action,” decried Trump on his Truth Social platform about the captives, criticizing the lack of action by the Biden administration, writing, "Everyone is talking about the hostages violently and inhumanely detained in the Middle East, but nobody is doing anything. Release them immediately." According to Axios, this marks the first time Trump has publicly addressed the captives held in the Gaza Strip since his presidential election victory.



Trump's recent remarks are seen as a critique of the Biden administration's failure to achieve meaningful progress in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while emphasizing his ability to change the situation once he takes office. Some analysts compare this to his "fire and fury" rhetoric aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term, which escalated tensions but ultimately led to two U.S.-North Korea summits. They suggest Trump may be employing a similar "Madman" strategy with Hamas—threatening the group first to achieve desired outcomes, such as the release of hostages.



The New York Times characterized Trump’s statement on potential military muscle-flexing against Hamas as a signal that his second-term foreign policy would take an aggressive stance in the Middle East. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is also expected to meet Trump soon at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago residence to discuss the issue.



Meanwhile, skirmishes continue between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia in Lebanon, despite the 60-day ceasefire that began on Nov. 27. According to the Times of Israel, Hezbollah launched two mortar shells into southern Lebanon’s Mount Dov area on Monday, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by Israeli forces. Both sides have accused each other of breaching the truce.



한국어