Concerns mounting over S. Korea’s potential involvement in Ukraine war. November. 20, 2024 07:52. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원, 리우데자네이루=황형준 기자 weappon@donga.com.

Michael Waltz, the official nominee for National Security Advisor under President-elect Donald Trump, criticized President Joe Biden’s authorization allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia. Waltz described the decision as “another step up the escalation ladder” and raised the alarm over reports that South Korea may consider intervening in the war.



“We weren’t briefed in advance [about the missile authorization]. We don’t know where this situation will go,” Waltz said during an interview on Fox News. “North Korea is growing its involvement in the conflict. North Korea is sending ballistic missiles, artillery shells, and tens of thousands of soldiers.” Waltz further criticized the Biden administration for lifting restrictions on missile use, remarking, “North Korea is sending more troops, and South Korea is now saying it can engage.” In his first televised interview since being nominated, Waltz expressed concerns over South Korea’s potential arms support for Ukraine, labeling it as “engagement in the war,” marking the first time a senior Trump administration member has commented on South Korea’s possible involvement in the Ukraine conflict.



Earlier in the day, Trump’s team condemned the Biden administration for allowing Ukraine to target Russian territory with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, which have a range of approximately 300 kilometers. The Trump camp criticized the move as “starting a new war,” suggesting it could further intensify the conflict. Waltz emphasized President-elect Trump’s commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war. “This is a development, but it’s a tactical one. President Trump is focused on grand strategy,” Waltz said. “He’s determined to bring both sides to the negotiating table and end the war.”



한국어