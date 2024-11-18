Trump names Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary. November. 18, 2024 07:45. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

President-elect Donald Trump has made a surprising pick for White House press secretary by appointing 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt, the youngest press secretary in U.S. history. The decision is seen as another bold move by Trump. Leavitt is considered one of the most loyal members of the so-called "Young MAGA" group, known for her unwavering support of Trump, including voluntarily returning to his campaign just four days after giving birth to her first child when an assassination attempt was made on Trump in July.



In a statement on Friday, Trump explained his choice, saying, “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.” Leavitt earned her reputation within Trump’s presidential campaign as a spokesperson known for her fierce defense of Trump. She gained particular attention as the “spokesperson who took on CNN.” During a June interview with CNN anchor Kasie Hunt, after CNN was announced as the host of the first presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, Leavitt claimed that the debate would not be fair due to the perceived bias of CNN anchors against Trump. Hunt responded by warning that the interview might need to end if she continued attacking CNN colleagues, leading to an awkward conclusion. The exchange resonated with Trump’s supporters, solidifying her image as a “fighter.” Leavitt’s loyalty was further highlighted during the campaign when, despite being pregnant, she returned to work the day after Trump survived an assassination attempt, just three days after giving birth.



She is seen as a leading figure in the "Young MAGA" movement. During her 2022 run for a New Hampshire House seat, she strongly endorsed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, claiming it was "stolen from President Trump." While in college, she wrote a column for the school newspaper defending Trump’s Muslim travel ban, showcasing her consistent alignment with his policies.



한국어