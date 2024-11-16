Samsung, LG win multiple CES Innovation Awards. November. 16, 2024 07:41. by 전남혁 기자 forward@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics won a number of CES Innovation Awards announced on Thursday (local time) ahead of the world’s largest information technology (IT) exhibition, CES 2025, which will be held in Las Vegas next January.



Samsung Electronics received a total of 29 innovation awards. Most notably, four mobile and video display products, including Galaxy Buzz 3 Pro with premium sound and noise control, won the Best of Innovation awards, which recognize the industry’s most innovative products and technologies. Other notable Samsung Electronics products that have won innovation awards include Galaxy Z Fold6, the latest foldable smartphone, and LPDDR5X, the industry’s thinnest D-RAM package.



LG Electronics received 24 innovation awards, including three Best of Innovation awards. In particular, LG OLED TVs received a total of six innovation awards, including the Best of Innovation award, in the video display and picture quality categories. This is the third consecutive year the product won the Best of Innovation award.



Major products featuring artificial intelligence (AI) technology from both companies were also recognized. Samsung Electronics’ AI Vision Inside automatically recognizes ingredients in the refrigerator and automatically alerts users when they are about to expire. LG Electronics’ LG ThinQ On uses AI to monitor the indoor environment, interact with users, and control various home devices.



한국어