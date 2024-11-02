Whooping cough cases surge 183-fold, 90% are minor. November. 02, 2024 07:19. by Sung-Min Park min@donga.com.

Cases of whooping cough, a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications such as brain hemorrhage in infants, have surged by a staggering 183-fold compared to last year, the South Korean health authorities report.



According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday, between October 20 and 26, there were 1,651 cases of whooping cough, a sharp increase from only nine cases during the same period last year. Nearly 90% of those affected were minors. The surge began mid-July, peaking at 3,379 cases before slowing somewhat, only to rise again in late September.



Since South Korea began tracking whooping cough cases in 2001, the highest annual total was 980 in 2018. But this year’s count has already reached 29,111 as of last month. The KDCA attributes the sharp rise to both a global spike in cases and improved detection as infectious disease testing becomes more widely accessible. Known for its severe cough, whooping cough can be prevented through basic hygiene practices such as handwashing and proper cough etiquette, officials noted.



