White House warns against N. Korean military presence in Ukraine. October. 25, 2024 08:24. by Eun-A Cho, Ji-Sun Choi, Kyu-Jin Shin achim@donga.com,aurinko@donga.com,newjin@donga.com.

Amid rising international concerns over North Korea's military deployment to Russia, the White House officially confirmed Wednesday (local time) that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia. The U.S. also issued a stern warning, stating that if North Korean forces are deployed to fight against Ukraine, they will become “legitimate targets.” The same day, Germany and Austria summoned North Korean diplomats to criticize the deployment.



Meanwhile, Russia escalated tensions with South Korea, which is considering providing lethal aid to Ukraine. According to reports from Russian news agency Interfax, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, warned Wednesday, "South Korea should not support Ukraine," adding that any actions that could threaten Russia’s security would be met with harsh retaliation. On Thursday, the Russian State Duma ratified a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty" with North Korea, formalizing closer ties between the two nations.



Some analysts believe North Korea’s troop deployment to Russia could significantly ripple effects on global geopolitics, extending beyond the Korean Peninsula. Foreign Policy, a U.S. diplomatic magazine, suggested that if a similar situation arises in the peninsula, Russia, which has military ties with North Korea, could intervene. The New York Times also reported that North Korea might receive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and nuclear submarine technology from Russia in exchange for its deployment.



John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, revealed during a press briefing on Wednesday that "at least 3,000 North Korean soldiers were moved to eastern Russia in early to mid-October." He added, "They traveled by ship from Wonsan, North Korea, to Vladivostok, Russia, and are currently undergoing training at several Russian military facilities in the eastern part of the country."



When asked about what North Korea might receive in return for the deployment, Kirby said, "We don't know for sure yet." However, he expressed deep concern, stating, "It would also demonstrate an unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and North Korea with security implications in Europe as well as the Indo-Pacific."



Germany’s Foreign Ministry also took to social media platform X to disclose that it had summoned the acting ambassador from North Korea’s embassy, stressing that North Korea’s military support for Russia's invasion would be a serious violation of international law. Austria’s Foreign Ministry similarly announced that it had called in North Korea’s ambassador to express "deep concern" over reports of North Korean weapons and troops being sent to Russia.



There are widespread expectations that Russia’s support for North Korea will intensify following the deployment. The New York Times assessed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could gain access to ICBM and nuclear submarine technology from Russia, while Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the situation to issue a warning to the U.S. government, which has been gradually expanding missile launch ranges to support Ukraine.



