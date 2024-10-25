NewJeans’ Ditto ranked 23rd in 100 Best Songs of the 2020s. October. 25, 2024 08:13. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

The song "Ditto" by the girl group NewJeans has been named one of the 100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far by the U.S. music magazine Paste.



NewJeans’ label, ADOR, announced on Thursday that "Ditto," released in 2022, ranked No. 23 on the chart, which was revealed on October 16 (local time). "Ditto" is the only K-pop song on the chart, dominated by tracks from American pop singers such as Beyoncé. "When thinking about the state of K-pop in the 2020s, no group has surged quite as loudly as NewJeans," said Paste. "'Ditto' is a slam-dunk example of NewJeans' burgeoning genre royalty and their high-tempo star power."



Last month, Paste included NewJeans' EP Get Up, which was released in July last year, in its list of The 30 Best EPs of 2023, ranking it 52nd. Paste noted that "the record offers a sleek, ethereal sound in a formula previously underutilized in K-pop."



