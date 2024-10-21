Son scores his third EPL goal of the season. October. 21, 2024 08:21. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored his third goal of the 2024-2025 English Premier League (EPL) season in his first match after a 22-day injury recovery.



Son Heung-min started the EPL home game against West Ham on Saturday in London, England. He had injured his left thigh during a UEFA Europa League match against Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) on September 27, which caused him to miss three consecutive matches for his club in both the EPL and Europa League. The injury also kept him out of the Korean national team's two October A matches. Fifteen minutes into the second half, with Tottenham leading 3-1, Son scored his third league goal of the season with a left-footed shot after receiving a pass from Pape Sarr. His 123rd league goal moved him into a tie with Raheem Sterling (Arsenal) for 19th place on the EPL's all-time top goalscorers list.



Son was named Man of the Match (MOM), the equivalent of Most Valuable Player (MVP). “I'm happy to be back with the team and playing again,” said Son Heung-min. “I missed the cheers of the fans after being sidelined due to injury and unable to join the national team."



