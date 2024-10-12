Tesla unveils steering wheel- and pedal-free ‘Robotaxi’. October. 12, 2024 09:29. by 한재희 기자 hee@donga.com.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the company’s latest innovation in autonomous vehicles, the ‘CyberCab,’ during an event in Los Angeles. Demonstrating the cutting-edge capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving technology, the robotaxi—with no steering wheel, accelerator pedal, or side mirrors—navigated the roads entirely on its own. At one point, Musk clasped his hands to emphasize that he was not controlling the vehicle. The car even slowed down automatically when cyclists passed by at an intersection, showcasing its advanced safety features.



“I tend to be a little optimistic about the time frame, but by 2026, before 2027, we're going to make this in bulk,” Musk said at the 'We, Robot' event held at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday. "We're going to get permission for (driver's) unsupervised driving in regulatory-approved areas."



Tesla’s self-driving technology is seen as a major competitive edge, especially against lower-cost Chinese rivals. Tesla has been collecting vast amounts of autonomous driving data from its global fleet to refine its technology. Alongside the CyberCab, the company also introduced the ‘RoboVan,’ an autonomous shuttle capable of carrying up to 20 passengers, further demonstrating Tesla’s technological advancements.



