Jogye Order delegation visits 9/11 memorial. October. 10, 2024 07:48. by 김보라 기자, 뉴욕=임우선특파원 purple@donga.com.

“The memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks reminds us all of the preciousness of peace.”



On Tuesday, about 70 monks from the Jogye Order, including Jinwoo, the chief executive of the order, visited the 9/11 Memorial Park in Lower Manhattan, New York, to pay their respects to the victims of the attacks. The memorial park stands on the site of the former World Trade Center, destroyed in the September 11 attacks. The monks laid flowers at the engraved name of Lee Hyun-joon, a Korean victim of the tragedy.



This place, which holds the sorrow of the past, also offers a path toward new hope and unity. As the Buddha taught, compassion is the foundation of all life.” During a memorial speech,” Jinwoo said. “Let us come together, rise above our differences, and work toward a future of peace and harmony.”



The Jogye Order’s delegation traveled to the United States to promote Seon meditation. During their visit to the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, they submitted a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, calling for the establishment of a “World Meditation Day.”



The letter highlighted the growing global challenges such as economic inequality, environmental crises, and socio-political tensions, stressing that “in order to achieve happiness and peace in these times, a transformation in spiritual culture is necessary.” It also noted the increased global interest in meditation, citing the recent international Seon meditation conference held in Seoul, which attracted around 30,000 participants. The Jogye Order emphasized the importance of a “World Meditation Day” to provide an opportunity for people worldwide to embrace meditation.



The delegation will continue its activities in New York until October 13, hosting the “2024 Korea-U.S. Traditional Buddhist Cultural Exchange” event. The program includes Seon meditation sessions based on the traditional practice of Ganhwaseon, as well as opportunities to experience Korean Buddhist culture. Other events include special lectures on Seon meditation, a lantern festival, demonstrations of temple cuisine, and a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Wonkaksa, a Buddhist temple in New York.



