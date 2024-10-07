Otani hits a 3-run home run in his first MLB postseason. October. 07, 2024 09:49. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Shohei Ohtani contributed a three-run home run to the Los Angeles Dodgers ' victory in his first MLB postseason match.



In Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series with San Diego on Sunday, Dodgers’ designated hitter Ohtani, the leadoff hitter, went two-for-five with three RBIs and two runs scored – including a 3-run home run, leading the team to win the match seven to five. Ohtani’s first postseason home run was recorded in his second at-bat in the bottom of the 2nd inning when LA was losing the game by zero to three. With runners on first and second and two outs, he smashed a 156km four-seam fastball by Dylan Cease over the right fence. It not only made the score even by three to three, but also became his first postseason home run since his MLB debut seven years ago.



Making his MLB debut in 2018, he had no chance to make it to the postseason by last season for six years with the Los Angeles Angels. He recorded a multi-hit game with a 4th-inning single, and scored on Teoscar Hernández’ timely two-run single. Ohtani said following his first postseason match that he found the stadium thrilling even before the match began and enjoyed the moment to the fullest. Dodgers, which recorded the best winning percentage of 0.605 during the regular season among the 30 teams in the two MLB leagues, won Game 1 by seven to five.



The New York Yankees, which topped the American League in the regular season, beat Kansas City in a home game by six to five, winning the first match of the Division Series. Yankee’s Alex Verdugo broke a five-to-five tie in the bottom of the 7th inning, leading the team to gain a one-point victory. Aaron Judge, this season’s MLB home run leader, struck out three times, recording no hit in four at-bats.



On Sunday, the New York Mets in the National League won against the Philadelphia Phillies by six to two while the Cleveland Guardians in the American League beat the Detroit Tigers by seven to zero in their Game 1 of the Division Series.



