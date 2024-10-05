Zuckerberg surpasses Bezos to become world’s second richest person. October. 05, 2024 09:47. by 이청아 기자 clearlee@donga.com.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person for the first time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meta’s stock price has recently risen significantly due to the launch of ‘MetaAI,’ which is installed on Facebook, and ‘Orion,’ an augmented reality (AR) smart glass.



According to the ‘World Billionaires Index’ compiled and published by Bloomberg every day, as of the 3rd (local time), CEO Zuckerberg’s net worth was $206 billion (approximately KRW 274.72 trillion), ranking him second in the world. The world’s richest person is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla ($256 billion), and Bezos, who was pushed down to third place, has a net worth of $205 billion.



French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) Chairman Bernard Arnault (USD 193 billion) and American information technology (IT) company Oracle founder Larry Ellison (USD 179 billion) took 4th and 5th place, respectively.



Bloomberg diagnosed that CEO Zuckerberg's asset growth was much faster than that of other rich people as the augmented reality business, which was initially evaluated as a failure, recently demonstrated good performance. Meta's stock price, which was USD 338 in January of this year, also closed at an all-time high of USD 582.77 on the NASDAQ market on the 3rd. It is an increase of more than 70% compared to the beginning of the year. He owns approximately 13% of Meta's shares. Accordingly, CEO Zuckerberg's asset growth this year was also the largest among the world's 500 richest people, at USD 78 billion.



