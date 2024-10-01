Son may not participate in World Cup qualifiers. October. 01, 2024 07:39. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, who is recovering from a thigh injury, has been named to the national soccer team roster for the two October A-matches. However, his participation remains uncertain. During a press conference at the Football Association Hall in Seoul on Tuesday, national team coach Hong Myung-bo announced the national team roster for the two 2026 North and Central America World Cup Asian 3rd qualifying round matches. Korea will play against Jordan on Oct. 10 in an away match and face Iraq on Oct. 15 at Mir Stadium in Yongin City.



Director Hong addressed Son Heung-min's situation, explaining that Son experienced thigh pain and was substituted in the 25th minute of the second half of Tottenham Hotspur's UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag on Friday. He was also benched during the EPL match against Manchester United on Monday, the same day the national team roster was announced.



"I communicated directly with Son Heung-min, and he told me his injury is gradually improving, so I included him in the list," Coach Hong said. "Tottenham Hotspur determined Son was not fit to play yet but would reassess his condition as the matches approached."



As an alternative plan, Hong mentioned that if Son cannot play, other players, including Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, and Bae Jun-ho, could step in to fill his role.



