81-year-old competes in Miss Universe Korea to 'stun the world'. October. 01, 2024 07:36.

CNN interviewed Choi Soon-hwa, an 81-year-old South Korean competing to represent the country in Miss Universe.



On Saturday (local time), CNN reported that Choi, who made a finalist in the annual Miss Universe Korea competition in September, is the pageant’s oldest participant, “proving age is just a number.” According to CNN, the Miss Universe Organization enforced strict age restrictions, limiting participation to women aged 18 to 28, but it removed its restrictions on age, height, and weight this year. In June, 71-year-old Marissa Teijo became a finalist in the Miss Texas USA pageant.



According to CNN, Choi will compete in Miss Universe if she is selected as the South Korean representative on Monday. The oldest participant to attend the global pageant is Beatrice Njoya, a 40-year-old. “I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? Whether I get through or not, I was determined to try and get this opportunity,” said Choi to CNN.



