Seoul to restore Han Riverbanks with natural features. September. 24, 2024

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to restore over 90% of the concrete-covered banks along the Han River by next year, replacing them with natural materials like soil and gravel. The initiative aims to enhance the river’s ecosystem, and five Han River ecological parks will also undergo restoration.



Announced on Monday as part of the "Great Han River" project, the city’s effort to restore the natural environment of the Han River will be concentrated on the riverbanks, which span a total of 82 kilometers. The riverbanks were initially constructed to prevent erosion, but since 2007, Seoul has been removing concrete and replacing it with natural features such as soil, sand, and aquatic plants. These efforts have also led to five large-scale ecological parks covering 1.51 million square meters, including the Yeouido Saetgang area. As a result, the number of species inhabiting the Han River has increased from 1,608 in 2007 to 2,062 in 2022



By next year, the city plans to restore 94% (53.7 kilometers) of the targeted 57.1-kilometer stretch of the riverbanks, making them more natural with soil, gravel, and aquatic plants. Areas where restoration is not possible will be excluded due to the presence of docking facilities, bridges, or safety concerns.



Currently, 86% (49.5 kilometers) of the targeted restoration area has already been completed. In 2024, the city plans to restore an additional 4.2 kilometers, including sections from Ttukseom Han River Park to Cheonho Bridge, from Yeouido Saetgang to Hangang Bridge, and from Seongsu Bridge to downstream of Yeongdong Bridge. The remaining sections, under the Gangbyeonbukro bridges in Mangwon Han River Park, will be restored gradually, considering surrounding development projects.



Additionally, 70,000 trees will be planted this year, with another 60,000 slated next year, bringing the total to 3.7 million trees along the Han River. Last year, the city planted 80,000 trees, including willows, quince trees, hackberries, dogwoods, and elms.



