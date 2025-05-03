South Korea faces deepening political uncertainty

Major international news outlets have issued breaking reports on the unprecedented political developments in South Korea, where the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's acquittal of opposition presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in an election law case, and both Acting President Han Duck-soo and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok resigned within hours of each other.The Washington Post reported on May 1 that the South Korean presidential race was thrown into turmoil just five weeks before the election, highlighting the court's decision to order a retrial for Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea, and the resignation of Acting President Han.Reuters noted that since the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol in December, South Korea has been led by a series of acting presidents. It added that the situation has hindered the efforts of Asia’s fourth-largest economy to navigate the rough waters of U.S. tariffs.The Financial Times wrote that the successive resignations of Han and Choi within hours have deepened South Korea’s political uncertainty, stating that “the interim leader of a deeply divided nation and his expected successor have both stepped down.”Bloomberg described the rotating leadership as a “leadership merry-go-round,” suggesting that the United States may delay trade negotiations until it becomes clearer who will lead South Korea. It also noted that South Korea’s economy contracted in the first quarter and that the export-dependent nation is in a vulnerable position as it seeks to negotiate with the U.S. over tariffs that could further hurt its economy.김윤진기자 kyj@donga.com