‘Optimistic about Korea’s final bid for nuclear power plant project,’ says Czech president. September. 21, 2024 07:30. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

Czech President Petr Pavel, following a summit with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to the Czech Republic, said, "Countries such as the Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Poland have plans to develop nuclear power plants, so we have great potential to cooperate with Korea. If nuclear cooperation in the Czech Republic is successful, we could consider jointly expanding into third countries."



President Pavel, during a joint press conference following a summit with President Yoon held in Prague on Thursday (local time), mentioned the construction of the Dukovany nuclear power plant, for which Korea has been selected as the preferred negotiating partner. He said, "If the contract for this project is finalized, we could also consider cooperating on the new Temelin nuclear power plant project with Korea." The Czech Republic is set to decide on the bidding for two reactors at Temelín, following the two reactors at Dukovany. In the summit with President Yoon, President Pavel expressed optimism about Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's final bid for the Dukovany project and emphasized that they would work together to ensure this project becomes a new foundation for the development of bilateral relations.



In a press conference following the summit, President Yoon said, "We will work together with the Czech Republic on all procedures, from design to construction, for the Dukovany nuclear power plant," and emphasized that "a nuclear alliance could be established." During the summit, President Yoon also expressed Korea's commitment to ensuring the Dukovany nuclear project becomes a mutually beneficial endeavor that contributes to the economic growth of both countries, calling it a "nuclear power plant built by both nations." He affirmed that Korea's "Team Korea" would actively cooperate on the project. On Friday, President Yoon, along with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, visited two nuclear energy companies, Doosan Skoda Power and Skoda JS, located in Plzen, about 90 km from Prague. After the visit, they signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to cooperate on the full nuclear energy ecosystem, spanning from construction, design, and operation to waste management.



