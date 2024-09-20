Hero’s resolution. September. 20, 2024 08:10. .

It is a song about a hero’s determination to repay the Emperor’s kindness by fighting a fierce battle with adverse conditions. The castle is on the verge of falling to the enemy’s attack, but things turn around when the allies come to the defense with their armor shining. As marching bugles echo through the autumn sky, the battle intensifies and the soldiers' blood stains the fortress. It is a desperate battle with the bright red blood of the soldiers turning dark red on the ground. Even the sound of drums is frozen in the cold frost, but the heroes’ determination to fight on cannot be broken.



An 18-year-old poet wrote the poem to showcase his talent to Han Yu, a high-ranking literary figure at the time. The poet’s imaginative expression‎ of his youthful aspirations resonated with Han Yu, so much so that Han, after reading the poem, straightened his clothes and invited the poet into his home. Han must have sensed unwavering determination in the poet’s ingenious ideas and bold handwriting.



한국어