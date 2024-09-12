Billboard: ‘BTS has achieved Beatles-sized success’. September. 12, 2024 08:33. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

The group BTS has been ranked 19th on Billboard's list of the top pop stars of the 21st century.



U.S. music media Billboard announced this on its official website Wednesday. “BTS has become a global sensation and achieved Beatles-sized success,” Billboard said, adding, “BTS has broken through the ceiling for boybands, K-pop and South Korean artists. No other K-pop group has accomplished what BTS has done in the 21st century.”



The group's ability to cover various musical genres was cited as a key to their success. “The seven members have gone through a K-pop training regimen that pushes them to showcase their strengths in every aspect of their performance,” Billboard said, adding, “Over the years, the members have forged their paths and earned historic acclaim along the way. The group not only performs hip-hop dance, but also aerial dance and ballet. You can find videos comparing them to other greats like Michael Jackson.”



The importance of BTS's fan club, “ARMY,” was also highlighted. “The group has created a meaningful community that is continually inspired by BTS' message of positivity, love, and connection,” Billboard said. “ARMY spans all ages, races, and religions. It has grown the group beyond a typical fan club.”



Billboard also highlighted the success of ‘Dynamite,’ which gave BTS their first No. 1 song on the Hot 100, and ‘Butter,’ which topped the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. BTS has had six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. The group has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards, the most prestigious popular music award ceremony in the U.S.



Since August 21, Billboard has been releasing the list of the “Billboard's 100 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,” two per week, starting at No. 25. Global stars such as British singer Ed Sheeran (No. 24) and American singer Bruno Mars (No. 20) have been mentioned, and up to No. 19 on the list has now been released. Billboard calls it “an attempt to compile a list of America's most important and influential pop stars.”



한국어